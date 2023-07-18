Swinney gives injury update on veteran DL who’s ‘in a good place’

During Clemson’s media outing Tuesday, Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on this veteran defensive lineman.

The Tigers’ head coach said redshirt junior defensive tackle Tre Williams is among the players tending to injuries that could keep them sidelined for some of fall camp.

Williams had to have his shoulder fixed again — the one that he injured in high school — but Swinney said he could return as soon as mid-camp.

“We had the surgery there in the spring and so he’s doing really good,” Swinney said. “We had to fix the shoulder again, and I think it was the one from high school. He had one and the other one at Clemson, but he also had one from high school that we had to fix that again. But he’s done well. He’s had a good summer. He’s close, and he’s probably mid-camp type guy before they probably will release at the earliest there.”

Williams has had no shortage of injuries to deal with over his first three years at Clemson. As a true freshman in 2020, he saw 14 snaps over two games prior to a season-ending injury, then battled through injuries to his foot and both shoulders to play 11 games in 2021. He was held out of a couple more games last season as a precaution while dealing with inflammation in his knee.

“Those of you who have been around here, y’all know what we’ve dealt with, with Tre,” Swinney said. “He’s missed a lot of time, but he’s still got a lot of time, too. He really has a lot of time on his clock, and so, we’ve really tried to just kind of hit pause with him a little bit and just slow it down and kind of play the long game with him, and let’s really get him well and let’s get those shoulders fortified and just make sure that he’s ready to go.”

A former four-star and top-50 national prospect from St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., Williams enters the 2023 season with 25 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery over 25 career games (one start). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder posted eight tackles (1.5 for loss), a sack and a fumble recovery in 142 defensive snaps across 12 games last season.

Swinney added that Williams is “in a good place” right now.

“Like I said, he’s had a great summer, he’s really running well and hopefully we’ll have him cleared sooner than later,” Swinney said.

