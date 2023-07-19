Former SEC, NFL RB on who he sees as ACC favorite entering ‘23

Clemson dominated North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game last season, with the Tigers winning 39-10 to claim their seventh conference crown in the past eight years.

But who’s the favorite to win the ACC this season?

Former LSU and NFL running back Jacob Hester was asked that question during an appearance on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show with Clemson alums Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain.

There’s been no shortage of hype surrounding Florida State this offseason, but heading into the 2023 season, Hester is picking the Tigers to win the conference title once again.

“I’m gonna go Clemson,” said Hester, a 2007 national champion and 2008 third-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers. “Florida State is there, it’s going to be a hell of a football game. It’s going to come down to the wire. You’re probably going to have one of those moments in the game that it’s one moment here, one moment there. I understand what that game’s going to be like.

“But Clemson right now, having that game at home, having an offensive coordinator like we talked about earlier, having a Will Shipley, who I really think he’s going to explode. He had a monster year last year, don’t mistake me, but he’s going to explode with a new offensive coordinator. Can Cade Klubnik do it? That is the question mark. So when you look at the two teams, obviously having Jordan Travis, the established quarterback, you’re always going to appreciate that. But I just think that with all the moves that they made, and the defense – we know what the defense is there for Clemson. Right now, I would pick Clemson to be the ACC Champ.”

The Seminoles haven’t won the ACC since 2014, but they are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016 after winning their final six games last season to finish 10-3. The Tigers, meanwhile, finished the 2022 campaign 11-3 for their 12th straight season with 10 or more wins.

Clemson and FSU will meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley. Clemson has won seven straight games in its series with Florida State, dating to 2015.

The two programs combined for 13 of 17 Atlantic Division titles in the ACC’s divisional era, but this will mark their first meeting since the conference’s dissolution of divisional play.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage — meaning the conference title game could potentially feature a rematch between the Tigers and Noles.

You can watch Hester’s full appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain below:

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

