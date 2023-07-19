Swinney on how this year's offensive line will be different

The Clemson Tigers return four starters on the offensive line heading into 2023. Leading the way is All-ACC selection Will Putnam and Thomas Austin’s unit is full of talent, but it doesn’t end there.

A position that’s generally based around continuity and chemistry, head coach Dabo Swinney discussed taking a different approach at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing. There’s no concern from him that the unit will be reliable come Labor Day and a part of it has to do with his new plan to use a line by committee.

“We got a lot of time between now and Labor Day night but certainly, you don’t want to be Wednesday before the game ‘who’s gonna start,'” Swinney said. “But then also, I hope that we have a long time before we decide because I hope it’s that competitive and I think it’s going to be.”

Swinney noted that he believes this is the deepest and most competitive offensive line he’s had in a long time. After only losing one offensive lineman and being on track to maintain a majority of the unit into next year, the best is ahead in the trenches up front.

During spring practice, the Tigers were missing Marcus Tate, who has started for two seasons now, but it presented an opportunity for other players to showcase their talents. Swinney acknowledged this.

“With Tate out in the spring, that really was a glass half-full type of thing,” Swinney said. “We’ve got this guy Marcus Tate who’s played a lot of ball and man, we’re really getting him healthy but it allowed us to really force the issue with Tristan (Leigh) and man, he did an amazing job. If you told me Tristan Leigh is going to start for us at left tackle, I’m sleeping just fine. I got no problem with that because that guy, he’s a winner. He cares and it’s amazing the transformation that’s happened with him.”

The excitement was palpable from Swinney when discussing the offensive line, and it has to be a good sign for Garrett Riley and how he can let loose in his offense if the front is secure. Once he went through potential combinations we could see up front, Swinney made a bold prediction on how many linemen we will see rotate in, protecting Cade Klubnik.

“There’s so many scenarios that could play out but regardless of how it all shapes out as far as who we run out Labor Day night as far as the first five,” Swinney said. “I feel like this will be a year so different from years past. I think you’ll see us play probably 10 guys a game, minimum, and when’s the last time that happened?”

It’s still very early as the Tigers make the decisions on the offensive line, but Swinney’s outlook makes it seem there will be no issues up front in 2023, especially when iron sharpens iron.