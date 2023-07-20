Clemson adds transfer from the ACC

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another transfer, this time one from the ACC.

Lefthanded pitcher Noah Samol is joining the Tigers as a transfer from Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder was a freshman for the Yellow Jackets this past season, posting an 11.40 ERA in 15 innings pitched across 12 games.

A native of Mason, Ohio, Samol was rated as the top lefthanded pitcher and No. 3 prospect in Ohio coming out of high school. He was also rated as a top-35 lefthanded pitcher nationally.

