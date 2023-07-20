Goodwin impressed by freshmen DBs who ‘have a chance to challenge for opportunity’

Wes Goodwin has been impressed by these two freshmen defensive backs since they joined the Clemson football team earlier this year.

During Tuesday’s media outing, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator spoke highly of safety Khalil Barnes and cornerback Shelton Lewis, both of whom enrolled at Clemson in January and will be trying to compete in fall camp for early playing time this season.

“I think they have a chance to challenge for opportunity,” Goodwin said.

A two-time Georgia 8-4A Player of the Year, Barnes played on both sides of the ball at North Oconee High School in Georgia, seeing action at receiver and defensive back. As a senior last year, he accounted for 18 total touchdowns across offense, defense and special teams while tallying 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble defensively.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder shined in Clemson’s April spring game, lifting his team to victory with a 22-yard pick-six in the waning moments of the contest.

“Khalil came in I would say well beyond his years a little bit. Should have been going to the prom in the spring, but he’s out here intercepting passes in the spring game,” Goodwin said. “So, really cool to see where he’s at. Just always has a smile on his face. Just a great kid who really fits us. Credit to his high school coaches. He came in, had a great knowledge standpoint, technique. Has been superb for a young guy. Just excited to see him challenge for opportunity, whether that’s playing 25 plays on special teams or getting in the rotation at nickel, safety, whatever it is. I think he’s got a chance to challenge for those opportunities.”

Lewis, meanwhile, arrived at Clemson following two years as a starter at Stockbridge (Ga.) High School where he logged 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons.

As a senior, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder posted 25 tackles, three interceptions and seven total passes defensed while adding 11 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns at receiver en route to earning Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Super competitive kid,” Goodwin said of Lewis. “All about his business. Shows up with the right mindset and just fighting for opportunity like everyone else, and we’ll see how it all shakes out in August.”

Added Goodwin regarding Lewis and Barnes: “But those two definitely have an opportunity to challenge.”

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

