Reed praises freshman DB after strong spring

The Clemson secondary features starters that are juniors at the youngest, and the youth on the Tigers is beginning to impress as their time is around the corner. For cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, there’s a freshman that’s already made a name for himself in the spring.

Shelton Lewis came in to the Clemson program as a January enrollee, and earned Athlete of the Year from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for Region 8-4A. At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, he’s a prototypical slot cornerback with the ability and high school experience to play on the boundary.

Reed was impressed by the on-field Lewis, but it’s his personality and the way he handles himself every day that stuck with the Tigers coach.

“You don’t see them cut like that anymore, a lot, let’s put it that way,” Reed said. “Young man who’s focused, who has leadership qualities and is not afraid to voice his opinions with the older guys. A lot of times, you have a lot of freshman that come in, they just sit over there, you never hear them. Shelton’s a guy that going to get on the older guys. He’s a guy that wants to be good, wants to be coached and it’s a pleasant surprise to see him go to work.”

While raving about the young talent, Reed compared his style and work ethic to former All-American Mackenzie Alexander. Lewis was the only spring enrollee at cornerback, and it allowed for him to showcase his mentality and skills very early for the staff. Heading into the fall, Reed just wants to see Lewis and the other rookies take the field.

“That’s why I recruit these kids,” Reed said. “I want to see them play. I’m not getting any younger”