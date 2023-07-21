After season-ending injury, junior WR in ‘really good place physically’

After breaking out late in his true freshman campaign of 2021, Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins finished the year with 31 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns, then carried over that momentum to the beginning of the Tigers’ 2022 season.

Collins started fast on the outside as a sophomore (five touchdown catches in the first six games), but a separated shoulder late forced him to miss multiple games and eventually ended his season prematurely.

The former four-star and top-50 national prospect from California underwent shoulder surgery late last year, thus leading to him being limited in the spring. But now, Collins is in a great spot from a physical standpoint heading into fall camp, according to Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

“Beaux physically looks great,” Riley said this week. “I mean, he’s in a really good place physically. I know guys are excited about what he’s been doing, throwing sessions and different things this summer.”

In his injury-shorted 2022 season, Collins caught 22 passes for 373 yards to go with the career-high five touchdowns. He enters 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns over 21 games (16 starts).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has made a positive early impression on Clemson’s first-year OC.

“Beaux’s a – from my interaction this spring and just seeing him this summer – Beaux’s a sharp guy,” Riley said. “So I think mentally, he’s going to really kind of just hit the ground running, so to speak. So, I’m really excited to see Beaux out there.”

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

