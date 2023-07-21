Former Tiger makes MLB history

A former Clemson pitcher made MLB history Thursday with the latest in a long line of impressive performances on the mound.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Braves righthander Spencer Strider struck out 13 batters over six innings pitched in the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta.

In the process, Strider became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out 350-plus batters in his first 40 career starts.

After starting 20 games as a rookie last season, Strider made his 20th start of the 2023 season on Thursday and has now punched out 189 hitters across 116.2 innings this season while allowing only 92 hits and posting a 3.78 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP.

Overall in his MLB career, across his 53 total appearances on the mound, Strider has pitched to the tune of a 3.20 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 391 strikeouts in 250.2 innings. In his 40 starts, he has 354 total strikeouts.

Spencer Strider is the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to strikeout 350+ hitters in his first 40 career starts pic.twitter.com/J5eZm6JDQg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 20, 2023

Spencer Strider has gotten off to an UNREAL start to his career. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/eUuWXmhHYo — theScore (@theScore) July 20, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

