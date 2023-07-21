Former Tiger ranked among top 30 of NFL's best

This week, a national outlet unveiled its ranking of the NFL’s top talent.

Pro Football Focus released the PFF50, stacking up who PFF sees as the 50 best players in the league right now heading into the 2023 season.

Former Clemson star Dexter Lawrence cracked the top 30 of the list, with the current New York Giants stalwart interior defensive lineman checking in at No. 29.

“Lawrence became one of the most unstoppable defensive linemen in the game last season,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “His 92.0 overall grade tied with Chris Jones for the best among interior linemen in the regular season, and he finished with 63 total pressures. Unlike most pass-rushing interior linemen, Lawrence still spent over 500 snaps lined up in the A-gaps as a true nose tackle at over 340 pounds.”

Lawrence earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors last season in his fourth NFL campaign, when he posted career highs with 7.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The 25-year-old was rewarded for his efforts with a well-deserved contract extension in early May, when he and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Giants back in 2019, Lawrence has racked up 213 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL campaigns from 2019-22.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

