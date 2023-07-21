Spiller 'excited' about this freshman RB, sees 'bright future'

Among the Clemson football newcomers who enrolled this summer is Jarvis Green, who arrived in Tiger Town following a prolific career at state powerhouse Dutch Fork.

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller will be able to work with Green when fall camp begins in early August, but in the meantime, Spiller has heard positive things from Clemson’s veteran running backs about the 5-foot-11, 185-pound freshman.

“I’m excited about him,” Spiller said during the Tigers’ media outing this week. “He’s been great so far from my weekly updates that I got from my older guys in the room, just asking about him over this last month or so. You’re going to have some good days with the training and some bad days, but you expect that because it’s different, it’s new to him. But I think as time goes on, he’s going to be right in shape come fall camp when we start up, which is where I need all of the guys to be at.”

Green played for Tom Knotts at Dutch Fork, helping lead the school to its sixth state title in seven years last season. The 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Green rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) as a senior and recorded 41 total touchdowns.

In his prep career, Green ran for more than 4,600 yards before being offered a scholarship by Clemson late in the recruiting process. Green, who signed with the Tigers last December, also flashed versatility during his high school career, catching 89 passes for more than 1,200 yards and returning kicks. The Shrine Bowl selection amassed more than 6,200 all-purpose yards during his high school career.

Spiller said he sees “a bright future” ahead for Green in the coming years at Clemson.

“If he just comes in and really just learns up under those older guys and really just soaks up everything, I think he’ll be fine,” Spiller said. “He comes from a great family. He’s very competitive. Comes from a very successful program down there with Coach Knotts at Dutch Fork. So, he comes as a winner, so he knows what it takes to win, the grind that it’s going to take. So, I’m excited to watch him develop as a player over these next several years.”