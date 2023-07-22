Top-50 national recruit planning Clemson return visit this fall

After visiting Clemson this summer and picking up an offer, this top-50 national prospect is planning a return trip to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

Enterprise (Ala.) High School four-star linebacker Eric Winters expects to be back on campus for one of Clemson’s marquee matchups at Death Valley this fall.

“I think I’ll make it back during the Florida State game (on Sept. 23),” he told The Clemson Insider.

Winters – the No. 7 linebacker and No. 43 overall prospect nationally in the 2025 class, per 247Sports – earned his offer from Clemson after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

“Just being able to work in front of their coaches and earning that opportunity makes it feel better,” he said, reflecting on the significance of the offer.

Winters has been keeping in touch with Clemson’s staff to the extent he can right now at this point in the recruiting process. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound rising junior expects to hear more from the Tigers come Sept. 1 when college coaches can start initiating contact with juniors in the 2025 class.

“They said once they can reach out to me, that’s when things will really start to pick up,” he said.

Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M offered Winters last month, joining Clemson and a slew of other schools that have offered him this year, including LSU, Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, Missouri and Oklahoma.

What does Winters like most about Clemson when he thinks about his opportunity to play for the Tigers?

“Their rich history of winning seasons and putting people in the league at a high rate,” he said.

As a sophomore in 2022, Winters posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown on offense.

