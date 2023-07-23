What They Are Saying: Bresee buzz before camp

Talking season is almost over as NFL teams prepare to open camp. Clemson’s defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been working hard this summer to make sure he is ready to give the Saints his best.sta

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson star.

Wrapping up the summer with Bryan Bresee before reporting for camp Good luck this season big Dawg pic.twitter.com/cn7tdLccVI — Aaron Wallace (Coach Tank) (@_CoachT8nk) July 17, 2023

Saints D-Line ratings on Madden 24 Cam Jordan (87)

Carl Granderson (73)

Nathan Shepherd (72)

Bryan Bresee (71)

Isaiah Foskey (71)

Payton Turner (71)

Khalen Saunders (70)

Jabari Zuniga (69)

Tanoh Kpassagnon (69)

Malcolm Roach (67)

Jack Heflin (64) — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 18, 2023

Bleacher Report picks Bryan Bresee as the likeliest bust of the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 season, pointing to his college injury history | @crissy_froyd https://t.co/dN2omnuezR — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) July 21, 2023

Shoutout @JohnathanAbram1 for joining me to discuss his recent visit to #Japan for the @NFL 2023 @The_USO tour. We discussed his experience, how he landed w/ @Saints, his relationship w/ @derekcarrqb, early impressions on @bryan_bresee + expectations. Will air on @SaintsNews. pic.twitter.com/qwI693Y2il — All Access Football International (@NFLDraftBible) July 6, 2023

Healthy offseason is big first step for Saints' first-rounders Bryan Bresee, Payton Turner ✍️: https://t.co/zbpLVuRVtE pic.twitter.com/JlNpqOTunk — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 5, 2023