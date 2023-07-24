‘Sky’s the limit for him’: Riley praises sophomore wideout

Clemson’s new OC had praise for this talented young WR entering the 2023 season.

During the Tigers’ media outing last week, Garrett Riley spoke highly of Antonio Williams and how the wideout has continued to grow and develop ahead of his upcoming sophomore campaign.

“I know he’s gotten faster. Physically, he’s in a better place than what he’s been at,” Riley said. “The sky’s the limit for him. I mean, he was really, really good for us, really productive this spring. I thought he was consistent the whole way through.”

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams heads into 2023 looking to build off an impact freshman season last year during which he earned freshman All-America honors after posting 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions, in addition to serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season.

Not only is Williams in a better spot physically now, according to Riley, but Clemson’s first-year offensive coordinator also noted that the former four-star prospect’s “confidence level is growing.”

“He’s a confident kid anyway,” Riley added. “The guy’s made a lot of plays here already, but he’s going to continue to make a lot more for us. But I think physically, he’s really starting to buy in to the importance of that for him in his position.”

A former national top-100 prospect from in-state Dutch Fork High School, Williams started 10 of the 14 games he played in last year — the most starts by a true freshman receiver at Clemson since Sammy Watkins’ 10 starts in 2011. Williams also became the first true freshman to lead the Tigers in receiving yards since Justyn Ross in 2018 and the first to lead in receptions since Artavis Scott in 2014.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!