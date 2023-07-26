Miami QB Van Dyke on never getting chance to play in Death Valley

The trip to Death Valley to see a Clemson football game is a bucket list item for some fans, but the same goes for players as well. Due to multiple circumstances, Miami’s leader never got to perform in front of the Tiger faithful.

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has two opportunities to play at Memorial Stadium and both were spoiled in his career. Each game ended up being a dominant win for Clemson, part of the reason why Van Dyke wishes he could’ve played, and he elaborated on this at 2023 ACC Kickoff.

“The one game I always wanted to play at was at Death Valley,” Van Dyke said. “I have been there twice, and I have not stepped on the field. Once was when I was a freshman, and I did not play that year. Then last year, I was unable to play because of my injury. I wish I could have played, but we have them again at home, so I am excited for that game.”

After that first season where he didn’t play against Clemson, he burst onto the season as a true freshman for Miami and earned ACC Rookie of the Year with 25 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. 2022 was a subpar season for the Hurricanes in Mario Cristobal’s first campaign, finishing with a 5-7 record.

One of the telling factors of how strong of a season Miami can have is the game against the Tigers and Van Dyke can finally get the chance to play them.

When discussing the matchup ahead, he showed a lot of respect for the Clemson defense, specifically the two veteran linebackers in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter.

“They have guys. Those two linebackers have a great skillset. They are fast and physical. They are great players, and their defensive line is always great too. Overall, their defense is always good. It is always a challenge to face them. You can see why they have been at the top of college football for at least a decade now,” Van Dyke said.

For the first time in his career, Van Dyke gets to line up across from the talented Clemson defense, and it’s a mix of excitement and detailed preparation for the October duel. The Tigers and Hurricanes will meet Oct. 21, and Van Dyke gets to play in front of a home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

