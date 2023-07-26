Not much respect for Clemson from these ACC analysts

During the ACC Huddle: Season Preview show, several ACC Network analysts weighed in on who they believe is the best team in the conference this season.

Only one of those analysts – former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain – thinks the Tigers are the top team in the league in 2023.

Dabo Swinney’s program has claimed seven conference crowns in the last eight years, but ACCN analysts Mark Richt, EJ Manuel and Eddie Royal all opined that Florida State is the best team in the ACC this year.

You can see why they feel that way below, as well as what Mac Lain had to say about Clemson still being “the king of this conference”:

Mark Richt: “It’s Florida State to me, and it’s for all the reasons we’ve been talking about. Both teams are very equal in a lot of ways. But, there’s still a question mark on Cade Klubnik in big games. (Jordan) Travis has already proven it, in my opinion. He’s got his coordinator coming back. He’s got his skill guys, his coordinator, got everything going for him. And then now on the other end, Clemson’s got a brand new coordinator – a great coordinator. He may do wonderful things. But Cade, has he really done it yet in high-pressure situations? I don’t know. Here’s my guess – Clemson, Florida State play twice. They’ll be playing each other in the championship game, hopefully for both to be in the playoff, but for sure one of them.”

EJ Manuel: “Right now, pound for pound, I think Florida State, top to bottom, is the most equipped and best team in this conference at this point just because of what they have returning, also what they added in the transfer portal. And you mentioned Braden Fiske, another player on the defensive line – he is a dog, he’s an animal. I remember watching Kenny Pickett, his year where he blew up. Braden Fiske from Western Michigan was giving him fits. So you add that to what they already had, Florida State for me is the best team.”

Eddie Royal: “I’m jumping on the Florida State bandwagon as well because of what Coach said – Jordan Travis. He’s the leader of that ship, he’s done it before, the run game. But also Jaheim Bell. You throw in a tight end like that, he’s a chess piece. Who do you get to cover him? Maybe Barrett Carter, but that’s going to be a great matchup, just another piece for that offense to be even more explosive.”

Eric Mac Lain: “Don’t forget who daddy is. Daddy’s back, and that’s the Clemson Tigers. … I think Clemson’s still the king of this conference. I think quarterback play dramatically improved. We talk about high-pressure situations – one has a championship, one doesn’t, and that’s quite frankly the end of the deal there. So, I can’t wait to see them play. I hope we see it twice, and there’ll be some good steaks on that game, you best believe it.”

