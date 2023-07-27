Swinney discusses the return of Chad Morris

CHARLOTTE — During the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the return of Chad Morris.

The former Tiger offensive coordinator is back on Swinney’s staff as a special assistant who will work with both sides of the ball.

“It’s great. I love Chad,” Swinney said. “It’s one of those things that he probably would have come back this spring, but he had a bad horse accident and broke his leg. It was really bad. He had to have a bunch of rods and screws put into one leg, so he’s still kind of recovering from that. But he’s a very cheap, high-qualified guy to have hanging around.

“But it’s kind of like what we did we Ted Roof a couple of years ago. He’s going to go watch Chandler (Morris) play, but he still wants to be involved, and he can bring a lot of value. He’s going to be like a special assistant to football. He’s actually going to work with the defense and the offense in that he’s going to stay a week ahead and really just add a lot of value from another lens.”

Morris, of course, was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before landing head coaching gigs at SMU and Arkansas. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn before taking the head coaching job at Allen (Texas) High School.

After stepping down from his post at Allen after one season, Morris returned to the college ranks last year as a senior offensive analyst at South Florida under former Clemson assistant and former USF head coach Jeff Scott.

Swinney is happy to have Morris back in Clemson for the first time since he left in 2014.

“This guy’s been a really, really good offensive coordinator and he’s been a head coach, and he’s just got a lot of experience,” Swinney said. “He’s always loved Clemson, his time here. It’s crazy, he hasn’t been back here since the day he left. He left the Sunday after the South Carolina game in 2014. He left the next day to take the SMU job. He hasn’t been back since. So, it’s changed a lot since then, a lot has happened obviously. He hasn’t seen our facility, a lot of things.

“So, it’s been really good to just have him back around, and he’ll bring a lot of value, for sure, and hopefully we can help him just kind of get back and reset and get back going and get some positive things back going in his direction.”

