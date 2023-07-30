Austin previews camp battle at LT

The Clemson offensive line returns four starters heading into the 2023 season, but the unit has an abundance of depth to toy with throughout fall camp.

Left tackle is the position that sits in limbo heading into August, and head coach Dabo Swinney had referenced how Tristan Leigh made strides in the spring. Offensive line coach Thomas Austin went into more detail at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing on how the Tigers plan to handle the position going forward.

”We’re going to put the best guy on the field. My anticipation, what we’ve done here in the past, if there’s not a clear-cut guy then we’ll play more than one person if we need to,” Austin said. “Really impressed with Tristan Leigh, really impressed with our other guys who are battling. We’ve had a really good summer…I think we’re in a really good place at that position.”

Austin was quick to name-drop Leigh, a redshirt sophomore that had a strong spring that likely put him in the lead to start at left tackle come September.

The other player to watch is redshirt freshman Collin Sadler, who stands at 6-foot-6, same as Leigh. While they’re both young talents, Austin is impressed by the way they work and expects more competition in the fall.

”Collin’s had a tremendous summer so I think Tristan and Collin, it’s great to watch those guys work and play. Those guys really push each other,” Austin said. “I think Tristan did some really good things this spring and pulled away a little bit but Collin’s had a tremendous summer…playing both of those guys early and often.”

Swinney said Clemson could roll out with a 10-man offensive line rotation, and left tackle could see the most shuffling of all the positions. Fall camp starts rolling Aug. 4, and the battle at left tackle will be one to watch.