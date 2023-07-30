Swinney: ACC not getting the respect it deserves

No coach has done more to promote the Atlantic Coast Conference than head coach Dabo Swinney since he took the job as head coach for the Tigers. Swinney was at it again this week at the ACC Football Kickoff.

“There are a lot of great coaches and a lot of great players in this league,” Swinney told the writers in the breakout room. “It is a good league top to bottom. There is no disputing it. I know a lot of people don’t want to talk about it.”

The National Football League wants the best players in the nation and they often think they come from the ACC.

“The NFL when it comes to our league it is the second most. go all the way back to 2005, 2013 whatever you want to look at that is a long time. Quarterbacks…etc. There are a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches that I don’t think necessarily get the recognition they deserve,” said Swinney.

The ACC is not just is not just a league with a few good teams at the top according to Dabo.

“I don’t think anybody can say a bad thing when you have a bunch of good teams in our league,” said the Tigers head coach.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!