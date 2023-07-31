Former Tiger has 'amicable parting' with NFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver parted ways with an NFL team over the weekend.

The Houston Texans announced Sunday they have waived Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers, a former All-ACC performer for the Tigers, took to social media explaining that it was an “amicable parting” between him and the Texans:

I appreciate the Texans organization and my time in Houston. Thank you to Nick and Coach Ryans for working with me to come to this amicable parting. I wish them nothing but the best this season, and am excited for my football future. Thank you. — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) July 30, 2023

Per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, Rodgers felt that being waived by the Texans was the best thing for him so he can try to make another team’s 53-man roster:

Amari Rodgers on other #NFL teams potential interest: 'Definitely you would hope teams would be interested. This is just me kind of betting on myself' @KPRC2 https://t.co/w09E796rjj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2023

A third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers was released by the Packers last November and then was quickly claimed off waivers by the Texans.

During his time in Green Bay, Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games across the 2021-22 seasons.

In six games with the Texans, Rodgers posted 12 catches for 154 yards and hauled in his first career NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11 — what was his first catch in a Texans uniform.

At Clemson from 2017-20, Rodgers recorded 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards and had 15 receiving touchdowns. He earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2020 when he recorded career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven) over 12 games (all starts).

