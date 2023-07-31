Vandervort Returns to TCI

Welcome back, Will!

After a short time away from The Clemson Insider, Will Vandervort has returned to TCI as our Senior Staff Writer.

“I am thrilled to have Will back at The Clemson Insider,” said owner Robert MacRae. “It is like having a family member come home. Our readers know Will well and he played a big role in building TCI to where it is today.”

From August of 2012 to December of 2021, Vandervort covered Clemson Athletics as our lead writer, helping TCI grow into one of the largest and most reliable media outlets for Clemson Athletic news and information.

“I am glad to be back at TCI. It feels like home, to be honest with you,” Vandervort said. “I am excited to get back to work with Robert and Gavin [Oliver] and I can’t wait to work with Cameron [Burnett], who I have heard a lot of great things about.

“The thing I am most excited about is getting back on the Rock and talking to our loyal readers and posters. The Rock is always fun, and I can’t wait to talk to all of them and get their opinions on certain topics, even if they do take shots at my Steelers from time-to-time.”

After leaving TCI in December of 2021, Vandervort worked for Sports Illustrated’s All Clemson, which eventually became All Clemson Tigers. During his time there from December of 2021 to July of 2023, he worked exclusively as a staff writer, while also helping with video production.

“My time at All Clemson Tigers was a great experience for me. I learned a lot during my time there and really enjoyed the people,” Vandervort said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity All Clemson Tigers gave me to continue my career as a sportswriter and covering Clemson Athletics.”

Vandervort has entered his 20th season covering Clemson Athletics. Since 2004, he has followed and documented the happenings of Clemson Athletics for several media organizations. During his time in Clemson, he has published three books on Clemson Athletics, including his best-selling book the Hidden History of Clemson Football.

Over the last three years, Vandervort has teamed up with former Clemson Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Levon Kirkland to produce a podcast called Bleav in Clemson Football. Their podcast has become one of the most popular podcasts in the Bleav Network as the two talk all things Clemson

Prior to coming to Clemson to cover the Tigers, Vandervort worked at several newspapers in South Georgia and South Carolina. During his time in the newspaper industry, he won several awards in sports writing, columns, and special sections.

Over the years, Vandervort has had the opportunity to cover some of the biggest events in sports, including the NFL Playoffs, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the College World Series, the College Football Playoff and College Football National Championship Games.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!