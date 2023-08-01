Georgia DB prospect: ‘I love everything Clemson stands for’

This talented young prospect from the Peach State has been a frequent visitor to Clemson and continues to be very high on the Tigers.

Gainesville (Ga.) High School 2026 defensive back Syr Hunter was back in Tiger Town this summer and had another great experience on campus.

“I love the culture at Clemson. It’s just different,” he said. “I love everything Clemson stands for.”

Hunter traveled to Death Valley for a game last November, then returned for the Tigers’ spring game in April.

Most recently, he made his way back to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney C amp this summer, when he was able to work out and interact with safeties coach Mickey Conn and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I really enjoyed camping and visiting Clemson, and looking forward to coming back for a few games,” he said. “I really enjoyed the time I spent with Coach Conn and Reed and just seeing how they coach and learning from the best.”

According to Hunter – a sophomore who plays both safety and cornerback – he received positive feedback about his camp performance from Conn and Reed.

“They told me they like my knowledge of the game and how I can play both positions,” Hunter said. “They have been impressed every year with me, seeing the growth in my game every year. They told me handle business in the classroom and everything else will take care of itself. Coach Conn and Reed told me they have their eyes on me… They are going to be watching me this season.”

Hunter, who is also drawing early interest from some other ACC schools, can’t wait to get back to Clemson during the upcoming season.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “Clemson is my dream school and I have known Coach Conn and Coach Reed for a long time. Coach Conn also played college ball with my head coach (Gainesville High head coach Josh Niblett) at Alabama.

“I’m just looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with the staff and to learn something new every time I come to campus.”

–Photo courtesy of Syr Hunter

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!