“He’s something special:” Hall impressed by highly-touted freshman

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class had one player that everyone was raving about. That’s five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods.

The Alabama native was ranked as high as the No. 15 recruit in the country and was a dominant high school talent, helping Thompson (Ala.) win four straight 7A state titles. After enrolling at Clemson in the spring, Woods wasted no time making his presence felt at the spring game, where he was made a living in the backfield while adding a sack and blocked extra point.

Woods came out of high school as a defensive tackle prospect, but he can play anywhere up front according to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. At the 2023 Clemson Media Outing, he discussed Woods’ talent and versatility.

”I think Peter Woods is a guy that can play any position on the D-line and play at a very high level,” Hall said.

Clemson has built a reputation of recruiting and developing elite defensive line talent and Woods is just the latest iteration of that as he begins his college career. Considering the way he looked in the spring, he drew the comparison to now Dolphins star and Tigers’ national champion Christian Wilkins.

Hall was quick to curb that comparison because he looks at the two as elite talents in their own regards, and that doesn’t mean Woods won’t reach those heights.

”I really don’t get into the comparisons. Peter Woods is a strong young man and oh my gosh, the sky is the limit for him and what he can do,” Hall said.

While comparisons may not be Hall’s cup of tea, he did say the early impression Woods gave in the spring is comparable to All-Pro Dexter Lawrence. Not bad company for the freshman phenom heading into his first season as a Tiger.

Hall said that Woods is “that type of guy” right out of the gates. Part of this immediate proof on the field is the competition he played against in high school. Playing at the 7A level in Alabama was something that helped prepare him early according to the Clemson coach.

”This guy played in state championships. He started as a freshman in high school and played in a state championship, the first time I saw him play,” Hall said. “I’ll never forget…look at this guy, he’s something special and he is special. Special, special player.”

Woods is a member of a loaded defensive line, and considering his reputation to produce early, he may move the needle early in his Tigers career. As he played for titles at a young age, he has the opportunity to do the same at Clemson as the latest iteration of pro-level defensive line talent.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!