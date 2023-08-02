Clemson picks up new commitment from two-way talent

Baseball

By August 2, 2023 2:34 pm

By |

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Wednesday.

Class of 2024 two-way talent Talan Bell announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Bell is a lefthanded pitcher and outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla.

He was recently named a Perfect Game All-American, and Perfect Game touts him as a “true two-way prospect w/ clean stroke, good athleticism, & three pitches for strikes, projects in every way.”

You can check out some clips of Bell below:

