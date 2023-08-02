Clemson picks up new commitment from two-way talent

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Wednesday.

Class of 2024 two-way talent Talan Bell announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Bell is a lefthanded pitcher and outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla.

He was recently named a Perfect Game All-American, and Perfect Game touts him as a “true two-way prospect w/ clean stroke, good athleticism, & three pitches for strikes, projects in every way.”

You can check out some clips of Bell below:

Talan Bell (‘24 FL) goes back to back here as he hammers this ball out to dead center field (97 EV 375 FT). Top end bat speed and obvious juice; huge two way talent. One of the top @PG_Uncommitted players left. #WWBA @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/BLosceKG3C — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 23, 2023

Talan Bell (24 FL) enters in a no out jam & goes 1-2-3 to escape it with ease. Living 91-93 with life to the AS from a very clean & well sequenced delivery, landed SL @ 76, got 2 Ks on power fading CH (clip). High end 2-way & a big difference maker. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA… pic.twitter.com/oY1nnvmMo0 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 22, 2023

Talan Bell (24 FL) gets the head out and cracks another line drive. A couple barrels this week and also a couple scoreless frames on the mound. #PGNational pic.twitter.com/cwZM6yA3IW — PG Showcases (@PGShowcases) July 15, 2023

Talan Bell (‘24 FL) dominant for 5 inn. allowing 1 hit. FB up to 92 mph early sitting in the upper 80’s throughout with angle under the hands of RHH’s. CH in the low 80’s with CB and SL in the mix as well. @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG #NatElite pic.twitter.com/nEH8JSc3Wr — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 10, 2023

Talan Bell (‘24 FL) with a monster HR over the right field wall. Explosive hands through the zone with plenty of jump off the barrel. True two way potential. #Noles commit #NatElite pic.twitter.com/KsqcShCDQT — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2023

