Clemson picks up new commitment from two-way talent

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Wednesday.
Class of 2024 two-way talent Talan Bell announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.
Bell is a lefthanded pitcher and outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla.
He was recently named a Perfect Game All-American, and Perfect Game touts him as a “true two-way prospect w/ clean stroke, good athleticism, & three pitches for strikes, projects in every way.”
You can check out some clips of Bell below:
An extended look at the outing from Talan Bell… #WWBA @Florida_PG https://t.co/HMDymbyypo pic.twitter.com/0uUi4rbYt3
— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 24, 2023
Talan Bell (‘24 FL) goes back to back here as he hammers this ball out to dead center field (97 EV 375 FT). Top end bat speed and obvious juice; huge two way talent. One of the top @PG_Uncommitted players left. #WWBA @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/BLosceKG3C
— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 23, 2023
Talan Bell (24 FL) enters in a no out jam & goes 1-2-3 to escape it with ease. Living 91-93 with life to the AS from a very clean & well sequenced delivery, landed SL @ 76, got 2 Ks on power fading CH (clip). High end 2-way & a big difference maker. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA… pic.twitter.com/oY1nnvmMo0
— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 22, 2023
Talan Bell (24 FL) gets the head out and cracks another line drive. A couple barrels this week and also a couple scoreless frames on the mound. #PGNational pic.twitter.com/cwZM6yA3IW
— PG Showcases (@PGShowcases) July 15, 2023
Talan Bell (‘24 FL) dominant for 5 inn. allowing 1 hit. FB up to 92 mph early sitting in the upper 80’s throughout with angle under the hands of RHH’s. CH in the low 80’s with CB and SL in the mix as well. @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG #NatElite pic.twitter.com/nEH8JSc3Wr
— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 10, 2023
Talan Bell (‘24 FL) with a monster HR over the right field wall. Explosive hands through the zone with plenty of jump off the barrel. True two way potential. #Noles commit #NatElite pic.twitter.com/KsqcShCDQT
— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2023
Go Tigers!! 🐅🐅#committed pic.twitter.com/oAij7YqcnC
— Talan Bell (@TalanBell7) August 2, 2023
