Another former player is back at Clemson

Another former player is back at Clemson.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced Friday that former Clemson safety T.J. Green will be a part of the Tigers’ coaching staff this fall as a student assistant coach.

Swinney said Green, who spent seven seasons in the NFL, has a few more classes to take to get his degree.

A second-round pick (57th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, Green had 162 tackles, one interception and 24 kickoff returns for 505 yards over 26 games (16 starts) on defense in his career at Clemson (2013-15). He also had two receptions in 147 snaps over 12 games on offense in his college career before moving from wide receiver to safety after the 2013 season.

