Tigers ‘showing the love’ to sought-after Sunshine State WR

This highly sought-after receiver from the Sunshine State is feeling the love from Clemson.

Western High School (Davie, Fla.) four-star Koby Howard has heard plenty from the Tigers since this past Tuesday, Aug. 1 – when college coaches across the country could start reaching out to recruits in the class of 2025.

“Coach Grisham (Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham) has told me that they’re coming at me hard,” Howard told The Clemson Insider. “A lot of the coaches from Clemson have been contacting me and just showing the love and making me feel like a need and not a want.”

Howard, who holds more than two dozen scholarship offers, traveled to Tiger Town at the beginning of June when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

According to Howard, Grisham sees similarities between the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior and longtime NFL receiver Antonio Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro.

“Coach Grisham’s word to me was that I played like Antonio Brown,” Howard said, “and outside of camp I’m not only good in T-shirts and shorts but I’m good in pads as well. He said as soon as August 1st hit, he was going to be on my trail and following my season.”

While Howard hasn’t yet received an offer from Clemson, it’s clear that he’s firmly on the recruiting radar of Grisham and the Tigers going into his upcoming junior campaign.

And an offer from Clemson would be huge for Howard, whose offer list currently includes Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.

“I haven’t heard anything about an offer yet but with no film on my sophomore year it’s understandable,” said Howard, who missed most of his sophomore year due to an injury. “Coach Grisham said they’re on me hard and are waiting for my return. An offer from them would impact my recruitment a lot because they’re one of my top schools.”

Howard expects to make his way back to Clemson and be in Death Valley at some point this fall.

“I’m thinking I’m gonna come up for a Clemson game,” he said. “I’m gonna try to come to Clemson vs. Notre Dame, but if I can’t I’ll find another game to come to.”

