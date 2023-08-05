ESPN Breaks Down Big 'Ifs' for Clemson as National Title Contender

How can Clemson win the national championship this season?

This week, ESPN broke down what must go right for the Tigers and other contenders in order for them to win the title.

In his annual “Ifs List” article (subscription required), ESPN’s Bill Connelly laid out the big “ifs” facing Clemson as the Tigers seek their third national title under Dabo Swinney and first since 2018.

Connelly’s piece sorts out various teams by the number of “ifs” that need to fall in their favor for them to be national champions. Thus, the fewer “ifs” that a team has by their name, the better.

Two-time defending national champ Georgia is the only team with just two “ifs” by its name, while Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee are the teams with three “ifs” in Connelly’s article.

Clemson, meanwhile, is among the group of teams with four “ifs” that need to go their way to make them champs.

One of those “ifs” according to Connelly is if Garrett Riley was the right choice as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator.

“Blue-chip sophomore Cade Klubnik shined in the Tigers’ ACC championship game trouncing of North Carolina; we’ll see what he can do in a Riley offense that will likely feature loads of quick, horizontal passes and four-receiver sets,” Connelly wrote.

Another “if” that Connelly came up with is if “the skill corps extends beyond Will Shipley.”

“Shipley is a star at running back, but four-receiver sets obviously require four receivers,” Connelly wrote. “Only one returning wideout caught more than 25 passes last season (slot man Antonio Williams caught 56 for 604 yards as a freshman), and Swinney’s aversion to the transfer portal means he’ll be asking a number of less proven players — juniors Beaux Collins and Jake Briningstool, sophomores like Adam Randall and maybe incoming freshmen — to give Klubnik the proper variety of options.”

Connelly’s final two “ifs” for the Tigers are related to the defensive side of the ball — if “the defensive line is still elite” and if “youth caused mediocre pass defense.”

“Can a combination of tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis, end Xavier Thomas (injured last fall) and standout freshman Peter Woods create the sort of line dominance to which the Tigers have grown accustomed?” Connelly asked. “Can junior Nate Wiggins and a much more experienced corps of cornerbacks lead a steadier effort?”

Along with Clemson, ACC foe Florida State is in Connelly’s grouping of teams with four “ifs” as well as November opponent Notre Dame.

