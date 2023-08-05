Two Tigers Ranked Among CFB's Top 50 Players

This week, a national outlet unveiled its ranking of the top 50 players in college football heading into the 2023 season.

Clemson’s star linebacker duo made the Pro Football Focus list, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter both appearing among the top 35 names.

Trotter cracked the top 15, coming in at No. 12 in PFF’s ranking of college football’s best.

“Jeremiah Trotter Sr. was an All-Pro linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that his son is the best linebacker in college football,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“The younger Trotter was the only Power Five linebacker last year to earn 80.0-plus grades both in coverage and as a pass rusher. His 42.9 passer rating allowed ranked second among that group.”

Carter, meanwhile, checked in at No. 33 in the ranking.

“Carter is one of college football’s most well-rounded linebackers,” Chadwick wrote. “The sophomore was one of only three in the Power Five who earned 75.0-plus grades in run defense, pass rush and coverage. His seven combined interceptions and forced incompletions tied for the most among FBS linebackers, as well.”

Last season, Carter tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) while collecting 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over 13 games (all starts), while Trotter led the Tigers in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

Trotter earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last season, and Carter was a fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele.

Other ACC players in PFF’s top 50 include North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (No. 6), Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (No. 9), Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse (No. 10), Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (No. 25), Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton (No. 29), North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (No. 39) and Florida State running back Trey Benson (No. 44).

Clemson is scheduled to face all of the aforementioned players this season, including Barton when the Tigers open the season against the Blue Devils on Sept. 4 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. (8 p.m., ESPN).

