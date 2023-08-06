Tigers 2025 target: “Clemson stands very high"

The communication between coaches and recruits for the 2025 class is back open as of August 1, and the Clemson Tigers are in constant communication with a four-star edge rusher. CJ May was one of the players to receive an offer from Dabo Swinney in the first wave of the class.

May visited Clemson back in April for Junior Day and received an offer from the Tigers June 1. Holding 14 Division-I offers, the Alabama native holds Clemson in high regards during his recruiting.

”Clemson stands very high in my recruitment and getting these hourly messages from coach [Lemanski Hall] throughout the day since August 1st hit means a lot to me,” May said.

It’s clear Lemanski Hall is leading the charge in May’s recruitment to Tiger Town and there’s a program in Clemson that intrigues the Highland Home standout.

PAW Journey is a leadership initiative the Tigers have in place to help grow their student-athletes in and off the field and it’s something that May is really interested in should he come to Clemson.

”I just genuinely love the university itself and the PAW Journey program stands out to a athlete like me because I am all about helping others and what it has to offer,” May said.

Being one of the first to receive a 2025 offer from the Tigers “stood out” to May, and he says that it gives him the confidence and faith that Clemson wants him to join the program for his college career.

With the 2023 season around the corner, May says he’ll be making the trip up to Death Valley to see the Tigers take on Notre Dame November 4. This will be a key landmark as Clemson continues to battle to recruit May with home-state school Auburn also in the mix.

Photo courtesy of CJ May on Twitter (@CJMAY0)