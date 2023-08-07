Fall Camp: Day 3 Defensive Observations

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers held Day 3 of Fall Camp Monday inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

The media was allowed to watch the first five periods of practice. Here is what we observed on the defensive side of the ball:

–In the spring, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney bragged about Armon Mason and how he was coming along. During individual drills on Monday, it was obvious why, as the former walk-on did standout, especially on how he has improved from a physical standpoint.

–We noticed defensive tackle Tre Williams was not on the field Monday, while the media was in attendance. Remember Williams was wearing a yellow jersey in Friday’s practice. TCI was told a few players were out due to feeling sick, but no word on if Williams was one of those players.

–During the tempo drill, Clemson’s first defensive unit were the cast of characters you would expect.

–The second-team defense during tempo had Cade Denhoff at defensive end, along with T.J. Parker. Peter Woods and Payton Page were the second-team tackles. The linebackers were Kobe McCloud and Wade Woodaz, while Khalil Barnes and Sherrod Covil switched at nickel. Toriano Pride and Shelton Lewis were the corners. Demonte Capehart also came in and played second-team defensive tackle during the drill.

–The third-team defense during the tempo drill had Zaire Patterson at defensive end, along with Jahiem Lawson. The defensive tackles were Vic Burley and Demonte Capehart. The linebackers were freshmen Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton. Anderson was playing middle linebacker. The safeties were freshmen Kyle Webb and Rob Billings.

–If you noticed, Parker was playing second-team defensive end and he ended the Team-Tempo drill with a sack.

–During punting drills, Swinney was really coaching up freshmen Tyler Brown and Misun Kelley. Besides those two fielding punts, Antonio Williams, Will Shipley and Clay Swinney were also back there.

–Robert Gunn and Quinn Castner made all three of their kicks. Both were perfect from 27, 33 and 37 yards out. They kicked from the middle and the left and right sides.

–During an individual drill, Nick Eason did not like the way Lawson was doing the drill, so he made him go back and do it again, this time making him walk through the drill. The next time Lawson came up to complete the drill, he did it right.

