Injury update on sophomore corner

Clemson is holding its second open practice of fall camp this afternoon. TCI is on hand for the early portion of practice that is open to the media.

Sophomore cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has been upgraded to practicing in a green (limited contact) jersey, as he was in yellow (no contact) on Friday.

A former five-star prospect, Lukus enters 2023 having recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss and an ACC Championship Game interception in 87 defensive snaps over 11 games as a freshman.

Lukus underwent surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He also missed most of the 2022 spring after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

