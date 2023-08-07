Where Clemson Landed in the Preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.
Clemson checked in at No. 9 in the poll, one spot behind Florida State.
North Carolina (No. 20) is the only other ACC team in the preseason coaches poll top 25.
Clemson went 11-3 last year, posting the program’s 12th consecutive double-digit win season while winning the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game.
The Tigers are favored to win the ACC title for the eighth time in the last nine years, according to a preseason poll of 176 media voters.
You can see the full preseason coaches poll below:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi/Lo
|1
|Georgia
|0-0
|1643
|61
|NR
|—
|1/1
|2
|Michigan
|0-0
|1510
|0
|NR
|—
|2/2
|3
|Alabama
|0-0
|1489
|4
|NR
|—
|3/3
|4
|Ohio State
|0-0
|1485
|1
|NR
|—
|4/4
|5
|Louisiana State
|0-0
|1294
|0
|NR
|—
|5/5
|6
|Southern California
|0-0
|1228
|0
|NR
|—
|6/6
|7
|Penn State
|0-0
|1181
|0
|NR
|—
|7/7
|8
|Florida State
|0-0
|1145
|0
|NR
|—
|8/8
|9
|Clemson
|0-0
|1078
|0
|NR
|—
|9/9
|10
|Tennessee
|0-0
|991
|0
|NR
|—
|10/10
|11
|Washington
|0-0
|941
|0
|NR
|—
|11/11
|12
|Texas
|0-0
|848
|0
|NR
|—
|12/12
|13
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|841
|0
|NR
|—
|13/13
|14
|Utah
|0-0
|839
|0
|NR
|—
|14/14
|15
|Oregon
|0-0
|820
|0
|NR
|—
|15/15
|16
|Texas Christian
|0-0
|655
|0
|NR
|—
|16/16
|17
|Kansas State
|0-0
|440
|0
|NR
|—
|17/17
|18
|Oregon State
|0-0
|365
|0
|NR
|—
|18/18
|19
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|320
|0
|NR
|—
|19/19
|20
|North Carolina
|0-0
|315
|0
|NR
|—
|20/20
|21
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|309
|0
|NR
|—
|21/21
|22
|Mississippi
|0-0
|303
|0
|NR
|—
|22/22
|23
|Tulane
|0-0
|225
|0
|NR
|—
|23/23
|24
|Texas Tech
|0-0
|200
|0
|NR
|—
|24/24
|25
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|196
|0
|NR
|—
|25/25