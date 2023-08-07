Where Clemson Landed in the Preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

Clemson checked in at No. 9 in the poll, one spot behind Florida State.

North Carolina (No. 20) is the only other ACC team in the preseason coaches poll top 25.

Clemson went 11-3 last year, posting the program’s 12th consecutive double-digit win season while winning the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game.

The Tigers are favored to win the ACC title for the eighth time in the last nine years, according to a preseason poll of 176 media voters.

You can see the full preseason coaches poll below:

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Georgia 0-0 1643 61 NR — 1/1 2 Michigan 0-0 1510 0 NR — 2/2 3 Alabama 0-0 1489 4 NR — 3/3 4 Ohio State 0-0 1485 1 NR — 4/4 5 Louisiana State 0-0 1294 0 NR — 5/5 6 Southern California 0-0 1228 0 NR — 6/6 7 Penn State 0-0 1181 0 NR — 7/7 8 Florida State 0-0 1145 0 NR — 8/8 9 Clemson 0-0 1078 0 NR — 9/9 10 Tennessee 0-0 991 0 NR — 10/10 11 Washington 0-0 941 0 NR — 11/11 12 Texas 0-0 848 0 NR — 12/12 13 Notre Dame 0-0 841 0 NR — 13/13 14 Utah 0-0 839 0 NR — 14/14 15 Oregon 0-0 820 0 NR — 15/15 16 Texas Christian 0-0 655 0 NR — 16/16 17 Kansas State 0-0 440 0 NR — 17/17 18 Oregon State 0-0 365 0 NR — 18/18 19 Oklahoma 0-0 320 0 NR — 19/19 20 North Carolina 0-0 315 0 NR — 20/20 21 Wisconsin 0-0 309 0 NR — 21/21 22 Mississippi 0-0 303 0 NR — 22/22 23 Tulane 0-0 225 0 NR — 23/23 24 Texas Tech 0-0 200 0 NR — 24/24 25 Texas A&M 0-0 196 0 NR — 25/25

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

