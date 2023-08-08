'Haven’t seen a group like them': Collins raves about freshmen WRs

It’s safe to say Clemson’s true freshmen wide receivers have made a strong early impression on Beaux Collins.

The junior wideout raved about the newcomers in Clemson’s receiving corps on Monday following the Tigers’ third day of fall camp, with Collins offering nothing but positive comments about the group of first-year pass-catchers that includes Noble Johnson, Ronan Hanafin and Tyler Brown along with Misun “Tink” Kelley.

Johnson enrolled early at Clemson in January, while Hanafin and Brown arrived on campus this summer. Kelley, who enrolled this summer as well, is officially listed as an athlete but is starting out at receiver and will cross-train at defensive back during fall camp.

“There are some dudes in this freshmen class for sure, man,” Collins said. “I was surprised seeing Tyler Brown step on campus, Tink… They’re just guys that they have things that you can’t teach, man – their speed, they’re fast, they’re eager to learn.”

A former top-250 national prospect, Johnson averaged 17.2 yards per catch in his prep career at Rockwall (Texas), while Hanafin is a versatile athlete who contributed in a variety of ways at Massachusetts’ Buckingham Browne & Nichols School.

Brown and Kelley are both local products, with the explosive Brown tallying 34 career touchdowns at Greenville and Kelley helping Daniel to a 36-game winning streak from 2020-22 as a dynamic two-way player.

Johnson, Hanafin, Brown and Kelley may be new to the Clemson football team but they aren’t shy, according to Collins, who sees a bright future ahead for the talented crop of youngsters.

“A lot of guys come in and they’re nervous to ask questions. These guys aren’t nervous to ask questions. They soak up as much as they can, so they want to be on the field,” Collins said.

“I just haven’t seen a group like them, man. They’re special.”

