4-star Florida lineman ‘feeling a lot of love’ from Clemson

This highly regarded Sunshine State lineman is feeling plenty of love from Clemson.

In fact, Clemson is among the programs that have been showing the most love to Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan since Aug. 1 — when college coaches across the country were allowed to start initiating contact with recruits in the class of 2025.

“I’m definitely feeling a lot of love from Clemson, Penn State, Miami, LSU and FSU,” Buchanan told The Clemson Insider. “They’re definitely schools that have been reaching out to me a lot, checking in on me, talking to me a bunch.”

According to Buchanan, offensive line coach Thomas Austin and running backs coach C.J. Spiller are a couple of the coaches from Clemson that he’s been in contact with.

“It feels amazing. It really does,” Buchanan said of getting significant interest from a prominent program like Clemson. “It feels amazing from all the programs really. It just shows that all the hard work that I’ve put in for it, it’s paying off.”

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound junior, Buchanan earned an offer from the Tigers after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June, and he said he “definitely” wants to return to Clemson for a game.

This summer’s camp visit marked Buchanan’s second trip to Tiger Town, as he also traveled to Clemson for a camp his freshman year. Asked what stands out the most to him from his times in Clemson, Buchanan said, “Definitely the town.”

“The town sticks out a lot to me,” he said. “It’s a small town but it’s a very community town, like everyone there is one community.”

Buchanan, who lists around 20 total offers, is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 246 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class.

How would he characterize where things stand with Clemson at this point in the recruiting process heading into his junior year?

“It definitely stands very good,” he said. “I’d definitely say that my relationship with Clemson is very good right now, and I can see me and Coach Austin having a great relationship.”

Buchanan named LSU, Miami, Florida State, UCF and Georgia as other schools he’s hoping to go check out this fall.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!