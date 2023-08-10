Bad News for Former Tiger in the NFL

Bad news regarding a former Clemson standout in the NFL:

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for the next couple of months.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Thursday that McCloud has a broken wrist, which will require surgery, and he will be out for approximately eight weeks.

McCloud is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the 49ers.

A sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, McCloud inked a two-year deal with the 49ers before the 2022 campaign. In addition to contributing as a receiver, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder has carved out a role for himself in the league as a successful kick and punt returner.

Last season, McCloud had 33 punt returns for 356 yards and 26 kick returns for 599 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per punt return (career high) and 23.0 yards per kickoff return.

A former five-star prospect from Tampa, Fla., McCloud suited up for Clemson from 2015-17 and of course won a national title with the Tigers in 2016. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

