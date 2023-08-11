Bad News for Duke

Some tough news for Clemson’s season-opening opponent on the injury front:

Duke’s receiving corps has taken a hit, as head coach Mike Elko announced Friday that wideout Eli Pancol underwent surgery for a lower body injury and will miss “significant” time this season.

A returning starter, Pancol is one of the Blue Devils’ best assets on the outside. In 44 career games (11 starts), the graduate student has recorded 70 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns while rushing seven times for 40 yards with two more scores.

Last season, Pancol started the first eight games for the Blue Devils before suffering a lower body injury and missing several games. Despite that, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder finished fourth on the team in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (347).

Clemson opens the season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

