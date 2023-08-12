Clemson picks up commitment from California standout

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment Saturday from a standout California prospect in the 2024 class.

Tyler Paul (TP) Wentworth, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher from Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.), announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media.

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder below:

2024 #uncommitted TP Wentworth (@TPWentworth) goes 5.2 IP in Game 6 of @AlphaMovementBB Perfect Game WWBA run w/ 8 strikeouts, running it up to 89 sitting 86-87 with a 78 slider. #teamdhbmedia #ThisisAlpha pic.twitter.com/IQLHUHbIpB — TeamdHBMedia (@TeamdHBMedia) August 10, 2023

Tyler Paul Wentworth (@TPWentworth) used his fastball-slider duo to frustrate hitters at Upperclass @ACBaseballGames. Breaking ball featured some bite to the glove side. FB: 89-91

SL: 81

Pocket Radar Five Tool #90Club Central Catholic (CA) 2024 #uncommitted @FiveToolCA… pic.twitter.com/XOMBjLYVcH — Five Tool Baseball (@FiveTool) August 11, 2023

TP Wentworth (‘24 CA) stays on this ball over the middle and drills it into the corner for a 2B. Explodes w/ the hands and rotates well through the zone w/ the lower half. Toolsy player and a projectable hit frame. #WWBA @California_PG @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/EItObPyStB — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 22, 2023

With rnr on 2nd in 2 K count (CC up 9-2), 2024 CF TP Wentworth strokes an oppo knock, rnr little hung up waiting to see if LF would make the play, did he score? Video ⬇️@TPWentworth @CCHS_Raiders @ShooterHunt @PBR_California @AlphaMovementBB @BayAreaWS pic.twitter.com/mLomUlKez1 — PBR Northern CA (@Clemmens_PBR) May 19, 2023

110% Committed! Go Tigers 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/KRnw6tkbNR — Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 12, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!