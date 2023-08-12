Clemson picks up commitment from California standout

By August 12, 2023 3:21 pm

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment Saturday from a standout California prospect in the 2024 class.

Tyler Paul (TP) Wentworth, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher from Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.), announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media.

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder below:

 

