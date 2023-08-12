Competition Tight at Left Tackle

CLEMSON — The one area of concern on Clemson’s offensive line does not seem to be a concern for head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers return four of their five starters up front in 2023. However, they came into the off-season with the task of replacing First-Team All-ACC left tackle Jordan McFadden, who now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the spring, the Clemson coaches were concerned who was going to replace Jordan, a three-year starter who played nearly 3,000 snaps in his college career.

But after a competitive spring, and through the first seven-days off fall camp, it appears Tristan Leigh has a slight lead over redshirt freshman Collin Sadler.

“I think Tristan has really held up well,” Swinney said. “You have heard me brag about him a bunch. I love everything about Tristan Leigh. He is not perfect, but here is what I love about him. There is no one who cares more than that guy.

“If he makes a mistake, he usually does not make it again. He has really held up well.”

Clemson has tried to create competition at the left tackle spot. Besides Leigh and Sadler battling it out, offensive line coach Thomas Austin has thrown guards Marcus Tate and Mitchell Mayes into the mix, as well.

“We’re trying to create as much tackle depth as we can,” Swinney said. “We feel good about where we are inside and all the versatility. But we want to create three to five guys we feel good about that can go play tackle for us.

“It is competitive right now.”

It’s close enough that it is too early to call. Leigh appears to have the inside track to start for the Tigers on Sept. 4 at Duke, but Sadler is not far behind.

“I am really pleased with Collin Sadler. He would have ended up playing last year, but he ended up hurt and was out,” Swinney said. “But he is a redshirt freshman. He and Blake Miller, and that group, that was two really good ones. Collin is right there.”

“I am not disappointed with anyone right now. I am more pleased with what I have seen to this point,” the Clemson coach continued.

