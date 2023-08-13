Ross Scores First NFL Touchdown

The path to playing in the NFL has been one filled with challenges, but Sunday is a day former Clemson WRU member Justyn Ross will not forget.
Ross caught his first NFL touchdown when he caught a 15 yard pass in the third quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled the New Orleans Saints.
Former Tiger Cornell Powell was on the field to celebrate with Ross after the touchdown.
FIRST OF MANY!! LET’S GO @_jross8 🙌
We see you, @CornellPowell14! #WRU#KCvsNO on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xbOVjOG951
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2023