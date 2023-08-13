Ross Scores First NFL Touchdown

Ross Scores First NFL Touchdown

Football

Ross Scores First NFL Touchdown

By August 13, 2023 3:51 pm

By |

The path to playing in the NFL has been one filled with challenges, but Sunday is a day former Clemson WRU member Justyn Ross will not forget.

Ross caught his first NFL touchdown when he caught a 15 yard pass in the third quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled the New Orleans Saints.

Former Tiger Cornell Powell was on the field to celebrate with Ross after the touchdown.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

5hr

The free safety position is the last line of defense and Jalyn Phillips is that for Clemson. A team captain and fifth-year player, Phillips had 82 tackles over 14 starts last season, jumping into a key (…)

reply
19hr

CLEMSON — The one area of concern on Clemson’s offensive line does not seem to be a concern for head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers return four of their five starters up front in 2023. However, they (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home