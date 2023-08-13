What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne Make Preseason Debut

Football

By August 13, 2023 9:06 am

Former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made their 2023 preseason debuts Saturday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lawrence played for three possessions in the first quarter, going 5-of-6 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown pass with one interception. His touchdown strike was a 9-yarder to Christian Kirk, and Lawrence followed that up with a two-point conversion pass to Zay Jones.

Etienne, meanwhile, carried the ball five times for 22 yards and had a 13-yard run to kickstart the Jaguars’ first touchdown drive.

Lawrence, Etienne and the Jags will open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying,” we check out what they’re saying about Lawrence and Etienne on Saturday:

