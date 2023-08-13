What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne Make Preseason Debut

Former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made their 2023 preseason debuts Saturday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lawrence played for three possessions in the first quarter, going 5-of-6 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown pass with one interception. His touchdown strike was a 9-yarder to Christian Kirk, and Lawrence followed that up with a two-point conversion pass to Zay Jones.

Etienne, meanwhile, carried the ball five times for 22 yards and had a 13-yard run to kickstart the Jaguars’ first touchdown drive.

Lawrence, Etienne and the Jags will open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying,” we check out what they’re saying about Lawrence and Etienne on Saturday:

Kirk got the first catch of the night. Jags ran with Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk on the same side for the first play. They used Luke Farrell as the starting TE with Travis Etienne as the starting RB. Hance in at LG. engram came in on the second play. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence still getting regular season-ready, throws an INT to Juanyeh Thomas STG_Yeh1pic.twitter.com/3u1gVvhmTd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence quickly bounces back with TD strike to Christian Kirk. pic.twitter.com/Y9H5SM28y5 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 12, 2023

Feels good to be saying this again. Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for his first touchdown pass of the preseason! pic.twitter.com/clL7l8lVkE — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) August 12, 2023

#Jaguars offense about to put up VIDEO GAME numbers this season. Especially if the offensive line protects Trevor Lawrence like *that* 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/7IsuKJplIa — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) August 12, 2023

How many TDs will Trevor Lawrence throw this season? 🎯

pic.twitter.com/Os2OLT0luY — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) August 12, 2023

The first of 51 touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence this season — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) August 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence is finished for the night as expected. Final stat line: 5/6, 36 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Honestly, aside from the pick, a very nice and smooth first game back for the third-year QB. Nothing to worry about. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

