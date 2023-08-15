Bad News for Justyn Ross

Bad News for Justyn Ross

Football

Bad News for Justyn Ross

By August 15, 2023 12:50 pm

By |

Bad news for Justyn Ross, who has generated a lot of buzz with an impressive offseason and preseason to this point.

The former Clemson star receiver was carted off practice today with a leg injury.

It’s a knee/hamstring/shin area injury, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but it’s unfortunate for Ross, who had been making big plays in camp and scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s preseason game. He also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.

A former five-star prospect who burst onto the scene at Clemson and was once seen as a future first-round draft pick, Ross ended up going undrafted due to health concerns and ultimately signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Ross missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

2hr

The Clemson cornerback room has a family legacy as a freshman, just a few years after the previous played for the Tigers. Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, who played for Clemson from (…)

reply
5hr

CLEMSON – With two weeks left before their Labor Day matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers practiced at Memorial Stadium on Monday for Day 9 of Fall Camp. Following practice, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home