Bad news for Justyn Ross, who has generated a lot of buzz with an impressive offseason and preseason to this point.
The former Clemson star receiver was carted off practice today with a leg injury.
It’s a knee/hamstring/shin area injury, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but it’s unfortunate for Ross, who had been making big plays in camp and scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s preseason game. He also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.
A former five-star prospect who burst onto the scene at Clemson and was once seen as a future first-round draft pick, Ross ended up going undrafted due to health concerns and ultimately signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Ross missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.
Andy Reid said the injury to Justyn Ross is something in his knee/hamstring/shin. Looked like the medical staff was working on left leg from my vantage point.
