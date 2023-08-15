Clemson Defender Earns Preseason Honor from ESPN

Clemson Defender Earns Preseason Honor from ESPN

Football

Clemson Defender Earns Preseason Honor from ESPN

By August 15, 2023 5:28 pm

By |

One of Clemson’s star defenders earned a preseason honor from ESPN this week.

ESPN released its preseason All-America team, and junior Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter is among the honorees on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensive coordinators love linebackers who can do a little bit of everything, and that’s why Clemson coordinator Wesley Goodwin is so high on Carter,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “The 6-1, 225-pound junior played a team-high 832 snaps last season, primarily because he rushes the passer, covers the pass and plays the run all at a high level. Easily one of college football’s most well-rounded linebackers, Carter teams with Jeremiah Trotter to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era.”

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) while collecting 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over 13 games (all starts).

Prior to Carter and two others in 2022, the last two Power Five conference players to reach 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in a season were Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in 2021 and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons in 2019, years in which both players won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Carter, a former five-star prospect from Georgia, enters the 2023 season credited with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery across 25 games (14 starts).

Carter is one of three ACC players on ESPN’s preseason All-America team, along with Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

8hr

Bad news for Justyn Ross, who has generated a lot of buzz with an impressive offseason and preseason to this point. The former Clemson star receiver was carted off practice today with a leg injury. It’s (…)

9hr

The Clemson cornerback room has a family legacy as a freshman, just a few years after the previous played for the Tigers. Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, who played for Clemson from (…)

reply
11hr

CLEMSON – With two weeks left before their Labor Day matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers practiced at Memorial Stadium on Monday for Day 9 of Fall Camp. Following practice, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home