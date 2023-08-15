Clemson Defender Earns Preseason Honor from ESPN

One of Clemson’s star defenders earned a preseason honor from ESPN this week.

ESPN released its preseason All-America team, and junior Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter is among the honorees on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensive coordinators love linebackers who can do a little bit of everything, and that’s why Clemson coordinator Wesley Goodwin is so high on Carter,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “The 6-1, 225-pound junior played a team-high 832 snaps last season, primarily because he rushes the passer, covers the pass and plays the run all at a high level. Easily one of college football’s most well-rounded linebackers, Carter teams with Jeremiah Trotter to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era.”

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) while collecting 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over 13 games (all starts).

Prior to Carter and two others in 2022, the last two Power Five conference players to reach 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in a season were Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in 2021 and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons in 2019, years in which both players won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Carter, a former five-star prospect from Georgia, enters the 2023 season credited with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery across 25 games (14 starts).

Carter is one of three ACC players on ESPN’s preseason All-America team, along with Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!