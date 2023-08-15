Mukuba High on Freshman Safety

CLEMSON – With two weeks left before their Labor Day matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers practiced at Memorial Stadium on Monday for Day 9 of Fall Camp.

Following practice, the media was able to catch up with safety Corner Andrew Mukuba.

–The junior opened up by addressing how camp gone so far under second-year defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin. He said, “camp has been pretty good, I feel like I’ve gotten better throughout this camp, that I have improved in a lot of areas.”

–“I feel like we have improved, last year we had a bunch of big plays given up and coming into this camp I feel like that’s one area we have improved tremendously on… we going to keep going from there and just try to eliminate the big plays. Communication was a problem last season and Mukuba feels like that is one of the main reasons for the busted coverages and explosive plays. He said they have been working hard to improve in those areas and he can see it translating to the practice field.

–Mukuba on freshman safety Khalil Barnes growth: “He just picked back up on where he left off in the spring. He’s a baller, the kind of guy that gets better and better every single day. The kind of guy that makes me better. Like Coach Swinney said, we don’t have starters, so you got to go out there and earn it. He keeps improving every day and I can see it.”

–Mukuba was asked the newly lit fire in his eye that coaches and teammates have been bragging about, “I kind of reflect on everything I went through last year both on and off the field and I feel like with those experiences I’ve had and going into this year I have turned a switch on in my mind on how I do things. It’s time to focus and lock in, be happy and be in the moment.”

