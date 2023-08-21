Several Tigers Named AP Preseason All-Americans

The Associated Press preseason All-America team was announced Monday.

Several Clemson stars were named AP preseason All-Americans, including Will Shipley, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and the star linebacker duo of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Shipley was named to the second-team offense as the all-purpose player selection, while Davis, Trotter and Carter were all selected to the second-team defense.

Shipley has been dominant over his first two seasons as a Tiger, when the dynamic athlete has racked up 1,920 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground to go with 358 receiving yards on 54 catches. Last season, Shipley was the only player in the nation to record at least 1,150 rushing yards (1,182), at least 200 receiving yards (242) and at least 300 kickoff return yards (324).

A three-time All-ACC selection — including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022 — Davis has tallied 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) thus far in his four-year career as a Tiger.

Trotter put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading the team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5) while tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5). He added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) and posted 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts). He enters 2023 credited with with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games (14 starts).

Clemson kicks off the 2023 season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4 (8 p.m., ESPN).