Here's Latest on ACC Expansion Talks

The possibility of Stanford, Cal and SMU joining the Atlantic Coast Conference has gained traction.

The Clemson Insider has learned ACC athletic directors are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of adding those three schools to the league. TCI was told a vote is not expected today.

According to our sources, conversations about Stanford, Cal and SMU gained momentum after former President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice pushed the issue. These conversations picked up steam this week.

TCI has confirmed if Stanford, Cal and SMU are voted into the ACC, it will open another $72 million per year in television revenue.

According to one of our sources, one of the key items to be discussed is how the league plans to share the $72 million. In other words, will it be part of an unequal revenue sharing model.

TCI was told this is an important piece of the talks if the league is to get enough votes to add Stanford, Cal and SMU.

Another part of the conversation is travel cost, and not just for football. The concern is with the non-revenue sports. How will they be able to afford it?

The league’s athletic director are expected to analyze those numbers in today’s meeting.

As for Clemson and its future, it continues to look at all options, regardless of ACC expansion talks. Clemson will do what is in the best interest of Clemson.

