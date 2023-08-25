College GameDay Host Weighs in on Who Will Win ACC

Rece Davis is evidently buying into the hype that surrounds Clemson’s conference rival, Florida State, heading into the 2023 season.

On ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast previewing the ACC, Davis spoke glowingly about what he called a “loaded” Seminoles team, which has high expectations coming off a 10-3 season last year (its first 10-win season since 2016).

“They’ve got 17 starters or so back, depending on how you count returning starters,” the GameDay host said. “They’ve got a quarterback in Jordan Travis who’s been there forever, and he’s also improved, especially in the passing game. They’ve got big-play receivers, Johnny Wilson leading the way. They’ve got Keon Coleman, the transfer from Michigan State. They’ve got a stud running back in Trey Benson. They got a transfer tight end from South Carolina (Jaheim Bell) who’s really talented… They have over 200 starts returning on the offensive line when you go on down the depth chart with guys who will be in the rotation.

“They’ve got a first-round draft pick rushing the passer in Jared Verse who had nine sacks last year, the former Albany transfer. They got Patrick Payton, who was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year last year who had five sacks. They’re loaded, man. They’re loaded. They led the conference in rushing last year. They’re top 10 in returning production, and their rush defense was a little shaky, but they can rush the passer. They beat Miami and Florida for the first time since 2016 in the same season, and even in their three losses last year, they outgained their opponents by an average of 158 yards per game.”

Davis also weighed in on whether this is the year Florida State finally wins the conference again.

“If not now, when, Florida State? If not now, when, to win the ACC?” Davis asked. “I’m going to jump to the front of the line here. The win total’s 9.5… Do I have a shred of doubt somewhere back there from recent Seminole teams kind of not living up to expectations? Sure, I do. But if not now, when, Florida State? If not now, when? I’ll take the over and say they win the ACC.”

Florida State is looking to win its first ACC title since 2014 and dethrone a Clemson program that has captured the conference crown in seven of the last eight years.

The Tigers will try for their eighth straight win in their series with the Seminoles when the two teams meet at Death Valley on Sept. 23.

