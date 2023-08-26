Duke Opener not like Others

Clemson is generally pretty good in season openers.

Through the years, the Tigers have won nearly 78 percent of their season-opening games, including a 12-2 mark under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Opening the season with a conference game, however, might be a little different, which No. 9 Clemson will do on Labor Day night (Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. But history tells us that is usually not the case for the Tigers.

Believe it or not, Clemson is actually better at opening a new season against an ACC foe than it is against non-conference opponents. Granted, since 2011, Clemson has recorded opening season wins against the likes of Auburn (2012 and 2016) and Georgia (2013) and are 10-2 in season-openers during that span.

However, the Tigers are 12-2-1 (.833) all-time against ACC competition on opening day and have won five straight, including last year’s 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Beating out-manned teams such as Georgia Tech and Wake Forest the last few years is no real surprise. Clemson was expected to win those games and they were not much of a challenge.

The same cannot be said for the Blue Devils. Duke is without a doubt the best ACC team Clemson has faced on opening weekend since its Labor Day win over 19th-ranked Florida State back in 2007.

“Man, Duke is coming off a great year,” Swinney said. “I think Coach [Mike] Elko is one of the best coaches in the country. I can’t get away from the guy.

“He is always showing up. Wake, thank God he left Wake. Now we have to play Notre Dame. We’re playing them in the playoffs. All right, he is gone from there. Now I look up, and we somehow got Texas A&M on our schedule two years in a row. Now they go away, and now he is at Duke. He is a great coach.”

The Blue Devils return 17 starters from last year’s 9-4 team, including quarterback Riley Leonard. The Duke signal caller is considered one of the ACC’s best.

In Elko’s first year at Duke, Leonard threw for nearly 3,000 yards while rushing for 700 more. He was responsible for 33 touchdowns, as the Blue Devils averaged 32.8 points a game.

Duke is a physical team that averaged 4.95 yards per carry in 2022, while the defense showed significant improvement especially at stopping the run.

“Man, what an unbelievable job he did last year, he and his staff. They got about everybody back,” Swinney said. “So, it’s going to be a heck of a game, heck of a matchup, and on the national stage to go compete.”

The Tigers and Blue Devils will kick off at 8 p.m. Labor Day night on ESPN.

