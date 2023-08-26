Herbstreit on Clemson's Reality

During Saturday’s ESPN College Football GameDay Kirk Herbstreit and the GameDay crew discuss who would win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

While Desmond Howard picked the Noles, Herbstreit believes Swinney loves hearing from those doubting his Tigers.

“I think Clemson will feed off this energy around,” he said. “Is it over? Is the reign over? Is it behind them? Is Dabo’s best behind him. You know he is like thank you. Just keep saying it, keep saying it.”

Clemson still has plenty of weapons this season and more optimism at quarterback.

“Here is the reality. This Clemson team has had Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence. The last two years is it just the offense. Is it fair to put it on D.J. Uiagalelei and the lack of execution. They still have a great defense. They still have great athletes,” said Herbstreit.

Similar to last season how Clemson’s offense performs will be the key according to the GameDay host.

“So we are looking at Cade Klubnik. We are looking at Garrett Riley. We are looking at this offense is getting back to being dynamic. There are moments in that bowl game against Tennessee when you saw it and the future in what we will see this year, But with the new coordinator I am just excited to see it. I think they are going to play with a chip on their shoulder. They hear the negativity. We will just see if they are going to be better on offense. That is going to be the big question,” said Herbstreit.

