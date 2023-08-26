Observations from five-star Clemson commit's performance in road opener

PIEDMONT, S.C. – The Clemson faithful were in abundance at Wren High School Friday night, with the Tigers largest 2024 prize showing just a glimpse of what he will bring to the program in the future.

Five-star and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown committed to Clemson in June, and delivered a dominant performance in all three phases for the Jefferson Dragons 30-14 win. Here’s my observations from Brown’s outing in South Carolina.

-He’s a natural-born linebacker. A physical specimen and unavoidable when you stack him up to everyone else on the field, Brown easily had double digit tackles and some were violent. He knifed through blocking and was a sure tackler against the Hurricanes, who clearly tried to play away from him.

-Seeing Brown for the first time in a real game, he’s animated. When he made his first tackle of the day for a loss, he got up and instantly made sure to let the Wren offense know he means business. That confidence is earned and Brown has a lot of it.

-It likely won’t be his position at Clemson, but Brown is smooth with the ball in his hands at running back. He threw off defenders and worked around blocks meticulously en route to a strong rushing day and two touchdowns, each that he created with his vision. Those eyes are valuable as a linebacker, and it’s no coincidence he finds the gaps on that side too.

-Legitimately, I’m not sure what he can’t do. After having his first experience as a punter Tuesday, he came out and pinned the Hurricanes within the 10-yard line twice. One was somewhere around a 50-yard net punt and it shocked the returner to see him send the ball sailing deep. Jefferson might try him everywhere at this rate.

-Brown is vocal on the field, but it’s clear he wants to lead by example. He was barking out different things but he’s focused on the game 100% even if he’s talking to the opposing team. With the pedigree he’s built, Brown shows a lot of discipline and maturity on the football field that will pay dividends for Dabo Swinney.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!