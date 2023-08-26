Sammy Brown loved seeing orange in upstate tilt

PIEDMONT, S.C. – Two high school teams from South Carolina and Georgia respectively battled in a packed stadium at Wren High School Friday night with a ton of orange in the crowd. The thing is, neither school wears orange.

While the game mattered on its own, many were in town just 30 minutes away from Death Valley to see 2024 five-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown. It was a small introduction for Brown to the Tigers fan base, and he was thankful to see the support in the crowd.

”It was definitely unique. I was really happy to see a bunch of orange up in the stands and see a lot of Clemson fans supporting so it was really cool to see that and then besides that, it was cool…I was very happy with the crowd, that was like a playoff game so it was a really good experience,” Brown said.

Brown emphasized the value of the competitive road matchup, and he said the Jefferson Dragons have a lot to learn from the 30-14 win at Wren High School. On a personal level, he’s looking to sharpen his game before he gets to Clemson and be the best he can be.

”I think the biggest thing is just refining my skills and making sure that I’m playing at the best that I can, playing with the best ability. You know, I really worked hard this off-season on my pass rush, coming off the edge and all that,” Brown said.

Looking towards his Tigers career, it seems like it won’t be long till he’s making an impact for Dabo Swinney and Wes Goodwin. He said the plan is for him to play a lot of inside linebacker when he gets to Clemson.

The urgency will be high when he arrives since the Tigers will be losing star linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter barring anything unforeseen. Brown said that given the pair leaving, his plan right now is to enroll in January 2024 and get to work immediately as he prepares for his freshman year that fall.