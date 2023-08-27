NFL Team Releases Former Clemson Star Specialist

Preseason roster cuts are taking place around the league ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, and this weekend, an NFL team released a former Clemson star specialist.

Former Clemson kicker B.T. Potter was let go by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.

An undrafted free agent, Potter appeared in two preseason games with the Steelers, making two of three field-goal attempts. He hit all three of his extra-point tries and recorded a couple of touchbacks on six kickoffs.

After being cut by the Steelers, Potter could potentially land with another team before the regular season begins, or join Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Last season, Potter earned his second career Lou Groza Award semifinalist selection and was a second-team All-ACC selection. He converted 20-of-26 field goals and all 49 extra point attempts on the year for 109 points while also avergaing 64.6 yards on 81 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks. Potter completed his five-year Clemson career (2018-22) 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent). He concluded his time as a Tiger holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 of his career), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine).

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!